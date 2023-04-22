Submit Photos/Videos
Have you seen this Grovetown runaway juvenile?

Dorsey Mendez-Amezquita, 16.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department is asking the community to be on the lookout for a runaway teenager.

Officials say Dorsey Mendez-Amezquita, 16, was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Friday at his home on Whiskey Road.

Dorsey is 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 115 to 125 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and white and black high-top Converse, according to authorities.

If anyone has any information on Mendez-Amezquita’s location, contact the Grovetown Police Department at (706) 863-1212.

