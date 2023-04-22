Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Showers giving way to a windy and warm Saturday afternoon. Dry but cooler Sunday.
By Chris Still
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front will move through Saturday afternoon bringing a slight chance of rain through early afternoon and cooler temperatures by Saturday night into early next week. It will be quite breezy Saturday afternoon and early evening with west winds between 12-17 mph and occasional gusts over 20 mph.

Sunday looks dry with sunshine returning to the region and cooler temps. Morning lows Sunday will be in the middle 40s with afternoon highs in the middle 70s. Winds will be from the west to northwest at 6 to 11 mph.

Dry weather continues Monday and most of Tuesday with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 70s Monday and Tuesday. More rain expected by late Tuesday into Wednesday with the best chance of rain Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as a few different waves of low pressure track through the region. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

