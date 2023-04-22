Active fire happening near Gordon Highway
No has been confirmed injured nor nearby buildings in danger
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Dispatch confirms an active fire is happening around the 2200 block of Wheeless Road, right next to Gordon Highway.
Dispatch says the call came in just after 3 p.m. but there have been no reported injuries or other buildings in danger.
This is a developing incident but News 12 will continue to follow this as information becomes available.
