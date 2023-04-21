What’s Augusta’s air quality? Probably worse than you think

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Now that the weather is heating up, air quality will continue to go down.

The top cause of pollution in Georgia behind farming and power plants is traffic.

Researchers at Environment Georgia estimates poor air quality kills 9,000 Georgians each year.

Experts found at least 10 places in Georgia with elevated pollution and ozone levels, and Augusta was the worst, suffering more than 101 days of unsafe air quality.

Many federal programs helped change the air quality here in Georgia, including the Clean Air Act, electrification of cars and cities implementing cleaner options like solar panels.

