Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Vinyl countdown to support local business on Record Store Day

Downtown business Grantski Records is preparing to host Record Store Day around 10 a.m.
By Maria Sellers
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Calling all vinyl record fans! Saturday is a chance to stock up on favorites, get exclusive albums and support a local business.

Downtown business Grantski Records is preparing to host Record Store Day around 10 a.m.

It’s an event that encourages music fans to support independent, locally-owned record stores. It was created to help boost the sales of vinyl records in person. Grantski Records says it’s been stocking up.

MORE | Augusta billboard highlights the local toll of fentanyl

New arrivals are in, and the store is ready for customers. The owner says people line up outside as early as the day before and camp out overnight.

He says the event played a role in opening the store.

MORE | What’s Augusta’s air quality? Probably worse than you think

“There weren’t any stores participating in Record Store Day or any that were stocking new bands. I really wanted to focus on new release albums and having Record Store Day,” said Owner Evan Grantski. “They’re really excited that you know they can go to a local store and not have to drive a couple of hours and camp out.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
1 injured in Dollar General shooting on Stevens Creek Road
From left: Ellis Belton and Deborah Griffin
2 Richmond County deputies arrested in jail contraband case
Rare treatment at AU Health saves local business owner after dying twice
Rare treatment saves business owner who nearly died twice
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
1 hospitalized after shooting in Augusta
John Gibbons
K-9 sniffs out suspect in Swainsboro slaying of 31-year-old

Latest News

Record Store Day
Vinyl countdown to support local business on Record Store Day
Don Belisle, 67, completed his 600-mile Peach State Pedal on Friday.
Evans man bikes 600 miles to raise money for cancer research
Today’s computers can do most of what 10-year-old computers can do.
What the Tech: How can you keep an old computer out of a landfill?
They thought it would be fun to create one highlighting downtown.
Beautify Augusta makes coloring book to highlight downtown