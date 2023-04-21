Vinyl countdown to support local business on Record Store Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Calling all vinyl record fans! Saturday is a chance to stock up on favorites, get exclusive albums and support a local business.

Downtown business Grantski Records is preparing to host Record Store Day around 10 a.m.

It’s an event that encourages music fans to support independent, locally-owned record stores. It was created to help boost the sales of vinyl records in person. Grantski Records says it’s been stocking up.

New arrivals are in, and the store is ready for customers. The owner says people line up outside as early as the day before and camp out overnight.

He says the event played a role in opening the store.

“There weren’t any stores participating in Record Store Day or any that were stocking new bands. I really wanted to focus on new release albums and having Record Store Day,” said Owner Evan Grantski. “They’re really excited that you know they can go to a local store and not have to drive a couple of hours and camp out.”

