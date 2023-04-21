Submit Photos/Videos
S.C. Senate unanimously approves $13B spending plan

South Carolina State House
South Carolina State House(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Senate unanimously approved the state’s $13 billion spending plan.

The plan will raise the salary of nearly every state employee, build South Carolina’s first veterinary school, freeze in-state tuition at colleges and build a state juvenile jail.

There’s about $120 million set side in the budget to help rural districts build schools.

There are a couple differences to be worked out with the House version before the budget heads to Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk.

