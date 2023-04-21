The ‘Rock Lady’ brings kindness to the Georgia Cancer Center downtown

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Every month the Georgia Cancer Center passes out kindness rocks to their patients.

Sara Rainsford the Edgefield “Rock Lady” is behind the movement. For the past six years, she has been sending rocks.

We stopped by for the latest drop-off to talk to the center about what this means for them.

Shala Bussey says things can get overwhelming for patients at the Georgia Cancer Center downtown.

“They’re going through a lot already with the chemotherapy, with the various emotional stages of being diagnosed with whatever they’re being diagnosed with,” said Bussey, registration specialist.

She’s been working there for three years. Ever since she started, she’s noticed a special box of rocks coming in every month.

“Our patients come and they’re very eager to come here and get the rocks every visit, we have some patients who look forward to every visit,” she said.

The rocks are painted with encouraging messages.

“It makes it more tangible. You’re able to connect with that, and the patients take that, and they hold it during their treatments. They take it home,” said Bussey.

Rainford paints, and places rocks around Edgefield.

“I think kindness is what we need right now in this country more than anything ever,” she said.

The center loves when she sends rocks.

“We love the Rock Lady, we really do. She’s simply amazing,” said Bussey.

Rainsford has sent thousands of rocks over the last six years. People from Florida, California, and Oregon also sent in rocks for April’s donation.

