Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Researchers use taxidermy bird drones to monitor wildlife

The bio-drones are also more efficient, thanks to the real wings of birds preserved through...
The bio-drones are also more efficient, thanks to the real wings of birds preserved through taxidermy.(Dr. Mostafa Hassanalian/SCI + TECH /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOCORRO, N.M. (Gray News/TMX) - Researchers at the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology are developing wildlife surveillance drones using taxidermy birds.

The “bio-drones” are safer and less obtrusive to wildlife than traditional drones, according to Dr. Mostafa Hassanalian, an associate professor of mechanical engineering at New Mexico Tech who is leading the research.

The drones are also more efficient, thanks to the real wings of birds preserved through taxidermy.

Videos shared by Hassanalian show the drones in action, with the feathers helping the mechanically flapped wings appear and behave more naturally.

One clip shows a bird drone flying over a field and, at a distance, it appears almost real.

The team at New Mexico Tech is developing the drone with wildlife monitoring in mind, “not spying,” Hassanalian said.

“Drones are being used for wildlife monitoring, however, they create lots of noise which could scare the animals,” Hassanalian wrote online.

He added that no birds were harmed in the making of the drones and that the birds were sourced from local taxidermy artists and the wider market.

“Our main goal for this is to develop a nature-friendly drone concept for wildlife monitoring,” Hassanalian said. “Traditional drones are often disruptive to ecosystems due to issues such as sound and unfamiliarity, so developing quieter, natural-looking alternatives could help wildlife monitoring and research.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
1 injured in Dollar General shooting on Stevens Creek Road
From left: Ellis Belton and Deborah Griffin
2 Richmond County deputies arrested in jail contraband case
Rare treatment at AU Health saves local business owner after dying twice
Rare treatment saves business owner who nearly died twice
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
1 hospitalized after shooting in Augusta
John Gibbons
K-9 sniffs out suspect in Swainsboro slaying of 31-year-old

Latest News

Record Store Day
Vinyl countdown to support local business on Record Store Day
Don Belisle, 67, completed his 600-mile Peach State Pedal on Friday.
Evans man bikes 600 miles to raise money for cancer research
Witnesses captured footage of a fire on a Connecticut bridge after a tanker crash. (Twitter /...
Fatal crash sparks fire on major Connecticut highway bridge
Today’s computers can do most of what 10-year-old computers can do.
What the Tech: How can you keep an old computer out of a landfill?
They thought it would be fun to create one highlighting downtown.
Beautify Augusta makes coloring book to highlight downtown