Professional Disc Golf Champions Cup is underway in Appling

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s perfect weather for the Professional Disc Golf Champions Cup.

It started Thursday with 155 players, and it will go through Sunday. We stopped by the tournament to take a look at the competition.

Many of us know Augusta to be a major golf city, but there is a different kind of golf that’s very prominent in our backyard.

“It’s such a beautiful facility. We have the World Disc Golf Hall of Fame. We have a museum here, it’s the International Disc Golf Center and three championship courses. There’s nothing like it,” said Nate Heinold, tournament director.

Wildwood Park is home to the International Disc Golf Center.

Mike Downes is the deputy executive director of the Professional Disc Golf Association. He said, “It’s very important to us to be here in the Augusta area, and we’re so thrilled that the community has latched on to it the way they have and supported the event the way that they have.”

Heinold said: “Just seeing the best players in the world play right here in Appling and Columbia County is amazing for this community.”

Spectators agree this experience is special.

“It’s really relaxed, and I think the atmosphere, in general, is special,” said Clark Carmichael. “Especially seeing people that you pay attention to online or through watching the Disc Golf Network.”

Even though many people don’t know about disc golf, it’s one of the fastest-growing sports next to pickleball.

Downes said: “Professional Disc Golf Association membership saw a huge boom around 2020, 2021. We are now actually over 250,000 members. So the sport of disc golf has bloomed over the past few years.”

Heinold said: “In a few years, there will be more disc golf courses than golf courses in the United States.”

