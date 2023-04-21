Submit Photos/Videos
Deputies arrest man after Augusta motel shooting weeks later

Gregory Ziegler
Gregory Ziegler(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man deputies have been looking for since March involving the Augusta motel shooting, authorities say.

According to authorities, Gregory Lee Ziegler, 48, was arrested on Thursday for the incident on March 25 at 10 p.m. at America’s Best Value Inn, 3320 Deans Bridge Road.

When deputies arrived, they learned a man was standing on the balcony when he was hit with a rifle shot. The gunman then shot the victim in the right hand, deputies said.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

The victim told deputies he was listed outside the location in the walkway when an unknown man shot him in the hand, deputies say. The victim says the subject shot him with an AR-15-style rifle.

A witness told deputies she heard the subject say, “You think I’m playing.” Then she saw two unknown men get in a black SUV.

Ziegler was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a crime, according to jail records.

