‘Koko Da Doll’ Atlanta’s latest victim of gun violence among Transgender women

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is currently investigating several shootings involving transgender women.

The agency needs the public’s help identifying a man who investigators believe might know something about the most recent incident.

The Atlanta Police Department(APD) is actively investigating three violent crimes involving transgender women this year. While these individual incidents are unrelated, we are very aware of the epidemic-level violence black and brown transgender women face in America. pic.twitter.com/GOH6gOZCa7 — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) April 20, 2023

Rasheeda Williams, also known as Koko Da Doll, was found shot to death Tuesday night at a strip mall on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta.

“It’s sickening and sad,” said Jim Farmer, director of the Out On Film Festival.

The gay film festival showed ‘Kokomo City,’ a documentary featuring Williams earlier this month. The film, directed by D. Smith, is a “raw depiction of the lives of four black trans sex workers as they confront the dichotomy between the black community and themselves,” according to IMBD.

“I was just really captivated by her story, her drive,” Farmer said. “She was just so charismatic and to hear about her murder yesterday was just infuriating.”

William’s death is the third violent act against a transgender woman in the city this year. 37-year-old Ashley Burton was shot and killed at the City Park Apartments on Fairburn two weeks ago. In January, an unidentified trans woman was critically shot on Highland Avenue.

Atlanta police said the three incidents are not connected nor does it appear they were random acts of violence. While detectives continue to investigate if the acts, committed against the three women, were motivated by hate, the department said in a statement that, currently, there is no indication the victims were targeted because they were transgender.

“We’re no different than anyone else,” said Tracee McDaniel, founder of Juxtaposed Center for Transformation, a human and civil rights advocacy group for trans people.

McDaniel, who identifies as a transwoman, said living as a trans person is dangerous, especially for brown and Black trans women.

“Personally, I don’t fear anyone or anything,” she said. “However, there are people who are afraid to be who they are. There are people who are afraid to walk out of their doors. There are people who are afraid to look for a job or just to do basic things every other person takes for granted every day.”

McDaniel said anti-trans rhetoric and initiatives – political or not – only fuel violence. She said until there are real repercussions, transgender people will continue to be targeted.

“We’re not going anywhere,” McDaniel said. “We’re not going to stop fighting for our right to live as human beings.”

Atlanta police said solving these crimes is a top priority and that they’re committed to bringing those responsible to justice.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

There will be a screening of ‘Kokomo City” Saturday night at the Plaza Theatre as part of the Atlanta Film Festival.

D. Smith’s released the following statement on the death of Koko Da Doll:

“On Tuesday night, Rasheeda Williams was shot and killed in Atlanta. Rasheeda, aka Koko Da Doll, was the latest victim of violence against Black transgender women. I created Kokomo City because I wanted to show the fun, humanized, natural side of Black trans women. I wanted to create images that didn’t show the trauma or the statistics of murder of Transgender lives. I wanted to create something fresh and inspiring. I did that. We did that! But here we are again. It’s extremely difficult to process Koko’s passing, but as a team we are more encouraged now than ever to inspire the world with her story. To show how beautiful and full of life she was. She will inspire generations to come and will never be forgotten.”

