Jenkins County schools apologize over inappropriate photo

MILLEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Earth Week photo has caused an uproar and led to an apology and diversity training in the Jenkins County School System.

The photo taken Thursday showed four white students at Jenkins County Middle High School with a rolling bin that had been decorated with facial features and labeled with the name Shanequa.

It was part of an activity called “Think Outside the Bag Day.” For this day, students were challenged to leave their backpack at home and carry their books in another container.

“A large majority of our students participated in this activity and many pictures were posted to our JCMHS parent connection page on Facebook as per our standard protocol so that we can continue to partner with our parents and community,” said a note to parents from Principal Rob Gray.

The photo was “inappropriate and immediately removed from the parent connection Facebook site,” according to the principal.

“After a thorough review by our internal team, we have begun the process of creating new procedures and protocols to prevent this situation from happening again,” the principal said.

The superintendent issued an apology on behalf of the district.

“We would like to formally apologize to those that were hurt and offended by the incident,” Superintendent Tara Cooper wrote.

“Unfortunately, we cannot take back what happened,” she said. “There are things that can be done, however, and we are making those plans.”

She said employees will participate in diversity and sensitivity training and will “endeavor to discuss, share, and learn to be conscious of actions that could be harmful to each other.”

She said: “Respect for differences, understanding, and tolerance go a long way toward building and continuing positive relationships – and that is our goal.”

