How Georgia could soon land on the map as a citrus state

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If we think of oranges or grapefruits, we probably expect them to come from Florida.

But more and more of them come from right here in Georgia.

A new commission in Georgia will help citrus growers expand their crop and market.

One grower says if done right, this could put Georgia citrus in markets around the country.

“It opens the door...whether it’s a penny per bag, a penny per pound, or 50 cents per box. Those are the kind of decisions that will be coming down the pipeline,” Bill Renz said.

He says the number of farms and acres of citrus in the state has exploded in just the last few years and a collaborative effort from growers and the state could help it expand nationwide.

