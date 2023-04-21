Submit Photos/Videos
Georgia’s governor coming to Augusta for bill-signing ceremony

Gov. Brian Kemp signs education bills on April 13, 2023, during a superintendents' convention in Savannah.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is coming to Augusta on Monday.

He’ll join state and local leaders at a bill-signing ceremony for legislation his staff says will support Georgia’s economy and workforce.

The governor will sign House Bill 128, which will streamline certifications for minority-, women-, and veteran-owned businesses and increase access to state procurement opportunities.

He’ll also sign Senate Bill 213, which involves zoning procedures for some homes, and House Bill 230, which involves special-purpose, local-option sales taxes for consolidated governments.

Kemp will be joined by first lady Marty Kemp, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson and members of the General Assembly, among others.

The ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. in the Linda Beazley Room of the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building, 535 Telfair St.

