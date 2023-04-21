Evans man bikes 600 miles to raise money for cancer research

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two knee replacements can’t stop this Evans man from pedaling across Georgia.

Don Belisle, 67, completed his 600-mile Peach State Pedal on Friday.

He’s raising funds for cancer research at the Georgia Cancer Center in Augusta.

Belisle rode through Columbus, Thomaston, Perry, Dublin, Brunswick, and finally, North Augusta. The biker says though his love of cycling, he was able to connect the Augusta-based nonprofit Pacelin to Peach State Pedal to raise even more funding. Along the way, Belisle says he made some interesting friendships.

“I have a dog owner, but I was chased by six different dogs over 600 miles. Good old country farm dogs, and I beat them all fairly. But I did manage to get that done. So that was very interesting. And I made three new friends. I made friends with a donkey named Otis, a longhorn with a baby, and a rooster in Columbus,” he said.

Over the past two years, Belisle has raised nearly $12,000 for cancer research. This year, he hopes to raise $6,000.

