Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Evans man bikes 600 miles to raise money for cancer research

Don Belisle, 67, completed his 600-mile Peach State Pedal on Friday.
Don Belisle, 67, completed his 600-mile Peach State Pedal on Friday.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two knee replacements can’t stop this Evans man from pedaling across Georgia.

Don Belisle, 67, completed his 600-mile Peach State Pedal on Friday.

He’s raising funds for cancer research at the Georgia Cancer Center in Augusta.

MORE | Augusta billboard highlights the local toll of fentanyl

Belisle rode through Columbus, Thomaston, Perry, Dublin, Brunswick, and finally, North Augusta. The biker says though his love of cycling, he was able to connect the Augusta-based nonprofit Pacelin to Peach State Pedal to raise even more funding. Along the way, Belisle says he made some interesting friendships.

“I have a dog owner, but I was chased by six different dogs over 600 miles. Good old country farm dogs, and I beat them all fairly. But I did manage to get that done. So that was very interesting. And I made three new friends. I made friends with a donkey named Otis, a longhorn with a baby, and a rooster in Columbus,” he said.

Over the past two years, Belisle has raised nearly $12,000 for cancer research. This year, he hopes to raise $6,000.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
1 injured in Dollar General shooting on Stevens Creek Road
From left: Ellis Belton and Deborah Griffin
2 Richmond County deputies arrested in jail contraband case
Rare treatment at AU Health saves local business owner after dying twice
Rare treatment saves business owner who nearly died twice
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
1 hospitalized after shooting in Augusta
John Gibbons
K-9 sniffs out suspect in Swainsboro slaying of 31-year-old

Latest News

Record Store Day
Vinyl countdown to support local business on Record Store Day
Today’s computers can do most of what 10-year-old computers can do.
What the Tech: How can you keep an old computer out of a landfill?
They thought it would be fun to create one highlighting downtown.
Beautify Augusta makes coloring book to highlight downtown
Downtown business Grantski Records is preparing to host Record Store Day.
Vinyl countdown to support local business on Record Store Day