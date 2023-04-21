Election will decide on plan to boost Augusta mayor’s voting power

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian Kemp has signed a bill to give Richmond County voters the decision on whether the mayor should get a full vote on the Augusta Commission.

Right now, the mayor can only cast a vote to break a tie, resulting in strategies among commission members that can keep the mayor from voting.

This happened when an abstention during a commission meeting avoided a tie and blocked Mayor Garnett Johnson from voting on an ambulance contract with Gold Cross Emergency Medical Service.

At the urging of Johnson and some other city leaders, state lawmakers passed legislation to let voters decide whether the mayor should have a full vote, like other members of the Augusta Commission. Now Kemp has signed that legislation into law.

Senate Bill 231 was introduced by state Sen. Max Burns, R-Sylvania, and Rep. Mark Newton, R-Augusta.

“We trust the citizens of Augusta to review this proposed advantages of this change and decide in a referendum whether to move forward,” Newton told News 12.

“We look forward to also working in any way needed with others who have suggested an even more thorough overall study and assessment of our 1996 charter to evaluate potential additional areas where improvements may be made,” he said. “Passage of SB 231 is an excellent first step allowing voters to decide this important issue”

