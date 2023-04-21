Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday will stay warm and mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s. Winds will be out of the south-southeast between 8-12 mph. Staying dry during the day Friday, but a stray shower is possible Friday night.

Another cold front moves in Saturday and brings us a chance for isolated showers and storms during the day. Temperatures will be slightly cooler Saturday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Most of the day should stay dry for the CSRA - so keep your outdoor plans! Any showers and storms ahead of the front will clear east of the CSRA by sunset Saturday. It will be breezy Saturday with west winds between 10-15 mph.

Sunday looks dry with sunshine returning to the region and cooler temps. Morning lows Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s and afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s. It is looking breezy Sunday behind the front with sustained winds between 12-18 mph and gusts over 20 mph possible.

Staying dry early next week with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 70s Monday and Tuesday. More rain expected by next Wednesday. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

