Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staying dry this evening with partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the 70s and 60s after sunset. Isolated showers are possible late tonight into early Saturday. Overnight lows will stay in the low to mid-60s. Winds will be light out of the south.

A cold front moves in Saturday and brings us a chance for isolated showers and storms during the day. Temperatures will be slightly cooler Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Most of the day should stay dry for the CSRA - so keep your outdoor plans! Any showers and storms ahead of the front will clear east of the CSRA by sunset Saturday. It will be breezy Saturday with west winds between 10-15 mph - gusts over 20 mph.

Sunday looks dry with sunshine returning to the region and cooler temps. Morning lows Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s and afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s. It is looking breezy Sunday behind the front with northwest winds between 8-15 mph and gusts over 20 mph possible.

Staying dry early next week with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 70s Monday and Tuesday. More rain expected by late Tuesday into Wednesday. Rain chances look likely Wednesday - Thursday - and Friday next week as waves of low pressure track through the region. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

Isolated showers and storms Saturday. Dry Sunday through early Tuesday before more rain late Tuesday through the second half of next week. (WRDW)

