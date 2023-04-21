Chair of Richmond County Democratic Party passes away

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The chair of the Richmond County Democratic Party has passed away.

Dr. Lowell Greenbaum was 94 years old.

Greenbaum had deep ties to the community.

He chaired the Richmond County Democratic Party for 16 years and lived in Augusta for 44 years.

He was an active member of Rotary and sat on the board of the Augusta Canal Authority.

He was also recognized in 2022 by President Joe Biden with the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award for his service in the community.

He leaves behind his wife of 73 years, three children, plus grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his beloved cat.

Services were set for 2 p.m. Friday at the Elliott Sons Funeral Home in Martinez.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.