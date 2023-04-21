Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Chair of Richmond County Democratic Party passes away

Dr. Lowell Greenbaum chaired the Richmond County Democratic Party for 16 years and lived in Augusta for 44 years.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The chair of the Richmond County Democratic Party has passed away.

Dr. Lowell Greenbaum was 94 years old.

Greenbaum had deep ties to the community.

He chaired the Richmond County Democratic Party for 16 years and lived in Augusta for 44 years.

He was an active member of Rotary and sat on the board of the Augusta Canal Authority.

He was also recognized in 2022 by President Joe Biden with the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award for his service in the community.

He leaves behind his wife of 73 years, three children, plus grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his beloved cat.

Services were set for 2 p.m. Friday at the Elliott Sons Funeral Home in Martinez.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
1 injured in Dollar General shooting on Stevens Creek Road
From left: Ellis Belton and Deborah Griffin
2 Richmond County deputies arrested in jail contraband case
Rare treatment at AU Health saves local business owner after dying twice
Rare treatment saves business owner who nearly died twice
John Gibbons
K-9 sniffs out suspect in Swainsboro slaying of 31-year-old
Downtown North Augusta
Special restaurant event offers ‘A Taste of North Augusta’

Latest News

Thomas Bradford
Burke County deputies look for missing 64-year-old
Demonstrators gathered outside the Fulton County Jail, alongside Lashawn Thompson's family and...
Ralliers remember Ga. inmate who was eaten alive by bugs
Augusta University
AU and most other Ga. public colleges not requiring entrance exams
Most Georgia state colleges, universities not requiring entrance exams
Augusta skyline
What’s Augusta’s air quality? Probably worse than you think