Burke County deputies look for missing 64-year-old

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Authorities released a photo of the man, Thomas Bradford, 64, who is 5 feet 89 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

He walked away from his home in the 4000 block of Highway 23 on Friday, according to deputies.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and underwear and was carrying blue jeans.

Bradford has a history of dementia.

Anyone with information is urged to call 706-554-2133.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.