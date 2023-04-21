Beautify Augusta makes coloring book to highlight downtown

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you have ever wanted to color one of downtown’s murals or businesses, a local non-profit is giving you the chance.

Beautify Augusta created a downtown coloring book. Creators say the idea came about after the founders of Beautify Augusta noticed people doing adult coloring books to relieve stress during the pandemic.

They thought it would be fun to create one highlighting downtown.

The book features 27 businesses, nine artists, and several murals in downtown Augusta. It also has information about business owners and artists.

“Beautify Augusta is all about bringing more destination murals and participation murals to the downtown space. Just to help more of a general public visit downtown to have a great experience downtown,” said Jeremy Rueggeberg, cofounder of Destination Augusta.

“We really hope that this ques people’s curiosity and says, oh, where’s that? I want to go down there and visit that or just help remind people that it’s there as well. Once someone comes downtown for one business, they’re gonna go to other ones as well,” said Jessica Baskette, cofounder of Destination Augusta.

The graphic designer behind the project says the process took about six months from start to finish, but he’s thankful for the chance to be involved with a project that will help bring more art downtown.

“It’s right up my alley to do something that’s going to support other artists as well as myself. It supported me through the process, so it’s really a blessing to be involved in it and to be in the coloring book as an artist,” said Cole Phail, illustrator.

The coloring books are $10 each. Beautify Augusta will begin distributing them to the businesses featured in the book next week. They only printed 5,000 and anticipate they’ll sell fast. They plan to do another one in 2024.

