Augusta business mentor earns commendation from senator

U.S. Capitol
U.S. Capitol
By Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is recognizing The Sisters Social Inc. founder Nichole Campbell for her leadership in the Augusta community.

An Official U.S. Senate commendation honors Nichole Campbell, who’s been a champion for women small business owners in Augusta, founding the nonprofit organization in 2018.

MORE | Georgia’s governor coming to Augusta for bill-signing ceremony

Its mission is to empower women to become the next generation of leaders.

As a women business owner, Campbell continues to provide educational and professional networking opportunities for women entrepreneurs across the Augusta community and the CSRA looking to expand their businesses and give back to their community.

His commendation states:

I rise to commend Nichole Campbell, a leader in the Augusta community working to empower women in business and give back to others.

In 2018, Ms. Campbell founded The Sisters Social Inc., a nonprofit organization that aims to unite women of different backgrounds and provide entrepreneurial education, professional networking, and community outreach.

After seeking out an organization of women business owners and failing to find one in her community, Ms. Campbell stepped up to found The Sisters Social Inc. for women in Augusta and the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA).

During the pandemic, the group provided countless business owners with invaluable advice during a challenging time for many.

As Georgia’s U.S. Senator, I commend and recognize Nichole Campbell on her leadership and great successes empowering women business owners and giving back to her community.

