Aiken businesses look to rebuild after series of suspicious fires

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Broken glass, charred wood, and lingering soot are all that remain for the Fermata Club.

The Fermata Club was one building involved in a series of suspicious fires in Aiken.

On April 21, Trevor Williams was arrested in connection to one of those fires but is still a person of interest for the others. The area is trying to rebuild, and some who spent years growing their own business now have to start from ground zero.

“We kind of don’t have a home base now. So I don’t really know what we’re gonna do,” said Dawn Billeci, Soulshine Yoga and Wellness.

Billeci started Soulshine Yoga and Wellness. Her base of operations was out of the Fermata Club.

“I used it every week. I built a clientele and a following there. I just felt like it was a really good space. It had a lot of charm,” she said. “Kind of feels a little bit like my business was also set to flames, to be honest with you,” said Billeci.

She is just thankful this happened before her yoga class on Monday morning.

“Just the thought of us rolling up on some person who’s capable of doing something like that is extremely disturbing,” said Billeci.

The arsonist took out the back portion of the Fermata Club, which hits a little too close to home for Billeci.

“I have two daughters that home school. So they often sit on that back porch and do their schoolwork while I teach,” she said.

And now it’s thinking about rebuilding what took so years to get up and running.

“I think that’s going to take some time. I don’t know what that’s gonna look like,” she said.

As Soulshine Yoga looks for a new place to operate, the Fermata Club says they don’t know what’s next.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.