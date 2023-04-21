Submit Photos/Videos
1 wanted in aggravated assault in Augusta, deputies say

Jaquan Lewis
Jaquan Lewis(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection to an aggravated assault incident that occurred back in February, authorities say.

Deputies are looking for Jaquan Lewis, 17, related to an incident that occurred at 1631 Gordon Highway, Southgate Plaza, on Feb. 21, officials say.

MORE | 1 hospitalized after shooting in Augusta

Officials describe Lewis to be five feet four inches and around 140 pounds.

If you have any information about Lewis, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

