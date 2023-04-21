1 wanted in aggravated assault in Augusta, deputies say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection to an aggravated assault incident that occurred back in February, authorities say.

Deputies are looking for Jaquan Lewis, 17, related to an incident that occurred at 1631 Gordon Highway, Southgate Plaza, on Feb. 21, officials say.

Officials describe Lewis to be five feet four inches and around 140 pounds.

If you have any information about Lewis, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

