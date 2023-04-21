Submit Photos/Videos
1 hospitalized after shooting in Augusta

Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One victim was hospitalized after a shooting in Augusta early Friday morning, authorities say.

Richmond County deputies say they responded to the 2300 block of LeBaum Court at 7:43 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival deputies located a victim who had been shot at least one time, officials say, the victim was then transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Authorities say the investigation is in its early stages and no further information is available at this time.

