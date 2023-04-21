1 hospitalized after shooting in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One victim was hospitalized after a shooting in Augusta early Friday morning, authorities say.

Richmond County deputies say they responded to the 2300 block of LeBaum Court at 7:43 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival deputies located a victim who had been shot at least one time, officials say, the victim was then transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

We’re seeing a rising rate of deadly crimes impacting our youth.

The numbers continue to grow, and now the community is turning to Sheriff Richard Roundtree for answers and solutions.

Authorities say the investigation is in its early stages and no further information is available at this time.

