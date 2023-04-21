Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

1 dead after fatal single vehicle crash in McDuffie County

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McDuffie County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the death of a 75-year-old driver in a single-vehicle accident on Thursday night, officials say.

According to the coroner’s office, James Shelnut, 75, was pronounced dead on the scene of the accident at 6011 Lincolnton Highway and Coxville Road, at 9:07 p.m., the call of the accident came in at 7:50 p.m.

MORE | 1 hospitalized after shooting in Augusta

The Georgia State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident further, officials say.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
1 injured in Dollar General shooting on Stevens Creek Road
From left: Ellis Belton and Deborah Griffin
2 Richmond County deputies arrested in jail contraband case
Rare treatment at AU Health saves local business owner after dying twice
Rare treatment saves business owner who nearly died twice
Downtown North Augusta
Special restaurant event offers ‘A Taste of North Augusta’
New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam
Lock and dam’s fate in question after new ruling from appeals court

Latest News

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
1 hospitalized after shooting in Augusta
#ICYMI: Today we will be talking about Earth Day, drug awareness and take back day. We have the...
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for April 21
The goal is all about building trust at community forum
Immersive experiences launched for Augusta guests, neighbors
Immersive experiences launched for Augusta guests, neighbors