1 dead after fatal single vehicle crash in McDuffie County

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McDuffie County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the death of a 75-year-old driver in a single-vehicle accident on Thursday night, officials say.

According to the coroner’s office, James Shelnut, 75, was pronounced dead on the scene of the accident at 6011 Lincolnton Highway and Coxville Road, at 9:07 p.m., the call of the accident came in at 7:50 p.m.

The Georgia State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident further, officials say.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.