Woman soaks Martinez man in lighter fluid, deputies say

Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man contacted Columbia County deputies on Tuesday after a woman doused him in lighter fluid.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the man stated he was sitting outside when the woman went to her car and retrieved a bottle of lighter fluid.

She then poured a large amount of the lighter fluid on the victim, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim started to run away, fearing she would set him on fire.

The woman returned to her vehicle and drove off.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

