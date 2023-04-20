Will wife take the stand in Augusta slaying of husband?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The trial for Sandra Dales continues Thursday.

She is accused is killing her husband, Eddie Cruey, and burying his body in the yard of their home in 2019.

Opening statements started Wednesday.

At last check the defense was on witness No. 7.

The state pushed to show that Dales and Cruey were married but like any couple, had their fair share of disagreements.

The state rested its case just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Dales may take the stand to testify about what happened that day.

She had a deadline of 9 a.m. Thursday to make her decision but her lawyers asked for an extension.

If she does testify, she will be questioned by the defense and cross-examined by the state.

What’s happened so far in trial

Cruey’s father, Jerry was the first to take the stand Wednesday. Stating the last time he saw or heard from his son was Nov. 19 of 2019, when Eddie called to thank him for birthday money.

Dales told Jerry she had just received her first Social Security check, and then the phone went dead. Moments later, a text came in from Dales saying she and Cruey would call back but they never did.

The next time they spoke to her was when they came down in December and Dales didn’t seem phased about Cruey’s disappearance. Her story was still that he was missing, and he left to go see friends, but Jerry says it didn’t add up.

“We talked several times a week, and he always told me his plans,” said Jerry.

Next, it was James Whittington who grew up with the couple and has been a close friend for decades.

Whittington says he did hear them argue occasionally but says he never saw it become physical. He thought Cruey was missing and never saw it coming when Dales confessed to him.

“She looked at me, and she said ‘I killed Eddie.’ I had no words at the moment I was shocked,” he said.

Whittington says he knew he had to contact law enforcement; leading to the next witness, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation medical examiner who performed Cruey’s autopsy.

The state showed the jury photos of Cruey’s body. Dales glanced up to acknowledge the images but never showed emotion as they went over the seven lacerations to his head, multiple skull, and rib fractures.

After lunch, Investigator Sylvester took the stand, followed by a crime scene expert who told the jury a soil probe led them to the body.

They put it in the ground to test the soil to see if it was disturbed or not and when they pulled the stick back up, substances that were not soil were on the bottom.

“That is the bottom of the soil sample we collected. It actually has some unknown white creamy substance and some hair attached to it,” said Lauren Weber, crime scene examiner expert with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

That’s when they found Cruey buried in a 3 foot 9 inch-deep hole in his own yard. The state rested its case just before 3 p.m.

