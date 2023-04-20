Submit Photos/Videos
Trash can fire causes students to evacuate North Augusta High School

North Augusta High School
North Augusta High School(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:53 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students had to evacuate North Augusta High School after a trash can fire in a student bathroom on Wednesday.

According to North Augusta High School officials, it is believed that a student started the fire.

A school administrator acted quickly to put out the fire, suffering minor burns, according to a release sent by the school.

All students and staff were evacuated outside of the school while the fire was extinguished and attempts were made to remove smoke.

North Augusta Public Safety assisted with the fire and cleanup.

Once the school was cleared by North Augusta Public Safety, students returned to classes, except in the math and language arts wings due to the smell of smoke, according to the release.

Students in the math and language arts wings were housed in the gym for the rest of the day.

