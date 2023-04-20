Submit Photos/Videos
Teen, young adult forum held for open conversation on policing

Several representatives from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, mental health specialists, and more are speaking.
By Sydney Hood
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deaths like Tyre Nichols have put a spotlight on policing in America.

This a growing topic between parents and their kids. Nichols’s death sparked questions about police accountability, police training, and use-of-force policies.

At Paine College, a free forum for parents and teens called Community Conversations on Policing: Know Your Rights.

Representatives from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, mental health specialists, and more are speaking.

“I hope people take away a better understanding, a better way of communicating with each other. As well as understanding the situation our officers put themselves in. There’s a level of respect on both ends,” said Tameka Allen.

