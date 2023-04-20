Submit Photos/Videos
Suspect turns himself in after shooting in Waynesboro injures 1

Jaylen Young
Jaylen Young(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested the man wanted in connection to an aggravated assault case.

According to authorities, Jalen Young, 20, was arrested on Tuesday after the Friday night shooting at Magnolia Acres Apartments.

Young turned himself in four days after the incident, officials say.

On Friday around 8 p.m., the Waynesboro Police Department responded to the area of Magnolia Acres Apartments for shots fired with one person injured.

According to the incident report, the victim was found with a gunshot wound to his left leg, and his leg was also broken. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation revealed Young was the suspected shooter, according to officials.

Young has been charged with aggravated assault with a gun, and aggravated battery, according to jail records.

