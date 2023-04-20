Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

K-9 sniffs out suspect in Swainsboro slaying of 31-year-old

John Gibbons
John Gibbons(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities said Thursday they’d arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a 31-year-old man the day before.

Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers of the Swainsboro Police Department responded to a report of gunshots on New Street.

MORE | Suspect turns himself in after shooting injures 1 in Waynesboro

Upon arrival, officers found a man lying on the roadway. Additional officers along with medical staff were on the scene just minutes later. Medical first responders began providing aid to the man as officers began to secure the scene and talk to any witnesses.

Based on information from the scene, officers were able to find an apparent abandoned vehicle that fit the vehicle used by the suspects of the shooting, and a K-9 team was deployed from the car location.

A dog quickly began to track human odor from the vehicle into the woods adjacent to vehicle, which led to the apprehension of one John Gibbons, 57.

He was was arrested by officers without incident.

The victim identified as Darus Tashon Johnson, 31, of Swainsboro.

He was airlifted to Augusta University Medical Center due to the severity of the injuries, officers learned just after 9 p.m. that he’s died.

This case remains under investigation by Swainsboro Police Department

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Ellis Belton and Deborah Griffin
2 Richmond County deputies arrested in jail contraband case
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
1 injured in Dollar General shooting on Stevens Creek Road
New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam
Lock and dam’s fate in question after new ruling from appeals court
Donele Sizemore
Parkway Elementary students, faculty mourn 4th-grade teacher
Jami Janae Davis
Burke County woman arrested in weekend Vidalia murder

Latest News

SOAR Academy
SOAR Academy celebrates anniversary, $500,000 in funds
SOAR
Here's a look inside SOAR Academy in Evans
What the Tech: Recycle your electronics during Earth Day
What the Tech: Recycle your electronics during Earth Day
Jaylen Young
Suspect turns himself in after shooting injures 1 in Waynesboro