Special restaurant event offers ‘A Taste of North Augusta’

Downtown North Augusta
Downtown North Augusta
By Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thursday is the start of a four-day event highlighting North Augusta restaurants.

“A Taste of North Augusta” lasts through Sunday, offering an opportunity to enjoy specials being featured at 15 restaurants throughout downtown, Riverside Village and Hammond’s Ferry.

Guests are encouraged to spend the weekend discovering something new and enjoying the old favorites.

No tickets are needed, but some restaurants are accepting reservations.

Participants include:

DOWNTOWN

  • SnoCap
  • Vampire Penguin
  • Sheila’s Baking Co
  • Your Pie
  • T’s Downtown
  • Pink Dipper
  • Cavalier’s Coffeehouse
  • McNeely’s Place

RIVERSIDE VILLAGE

  • Salt & Marrow Kitchen
  • Jackson’s Bluff
  • Southbound Smokehouse
  • Brinkley’s Chop House

HAMMOND’S FERRY

  • The Larder
  • Manuel’s Bread Cafe
  • DiVino Ristorante Italiano

