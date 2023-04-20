Special restaurant event offers ‘A Taste of North Augusta’

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thursday is the start of a four-day event highlighting North Augusta restaurants.

“A Taste of North Augusta” lasts through Sunday, offering an opportunity to enjoy specials being featured at 15 restaurants throughout downtown, Riverside Village and Hammond’s Ferry.

Guests are encouraged to spend the weekend discovering something new and enjoying the old favorites.

No tickets are needed, but some restaurants are accepting reservations.

Participants include:

DOWNTOWN

SnoCap

Vampire Penguin

Sheila’s Baking Co

Your Pie

T’s Downtown

Pink Dipper

Cavalier’s Coffeehouse

McNeely’s Place

RIVERSIDE VILLAGE

Salt & Marrow Kitchen

Jackson’s Bluff

Southbound Smokehouse

Brinkley’s Chop House

HAMMOND’S FERRY

The Larder

Manuel’s Bread Cafe

DiVino Ristorante Italiano

