Public hearing held for Grovetown neighborhood rezoning

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is a battle over rezoning right now in Grovetown.

Grimaud Place neighbors are fighting back against a business that wants to expand in their area. When the Augusta Radio Fellowship Institute radio station and business offices moved in 2001, they say more traffic came with it, which is a concern with so many kids in the area.

This isn’t the first time a request from this company has tried to change, and not the first time neighbors aren’t happy with this request.

“I thought everything was going good, but up until now, and then I see that sign popped up,” said Tony Hogan.

Hogan was the first to live in Grimaud Place in Grovetown. Clarence Baronski was the owner in 2005 when they requested to rezone for the radio station, offices and allow for the temporary storage of tower equipment.

This was resolved peacefully. Another rezoning request is asking for an expansion of offices, and employees.

Daryl Stewart said: “My plea is to show to other committee members on that zoning committee that the whole thing from the get-go was shady.”

Stewart and Hogan say they were approached by Al Dempsey, chairman of the planning commission. According to county documents from 2018, he lives near the neighborhood on Louisville Road.

“Solicit two members on behalf of Barinowski ... that just don’t sound right. You know, I just don’t think that’s the way a committee should work. I don’t think they’re supposed to be lobbyists,” said Stewart.

The rezoning document also says the radio station isn’t operating in compliance. Neighbors were also upset over the signs being placed in the back of the neighborhood. So they made their own.

“They county refused to put them up in the front of the entrance and that don’t make some sense to me,” he said.

The applicant, Mark Barinoski, said he was not interested in commenting. The planning commission also says they will not comment after the meeting.

If plans do get approved, the request will go before the full commission.

