Public can pay their respects to Battle of Camden soldiers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s not often you can attend a funeral for someone who fought in the Revolutionary War.

But Thursday kicked off a three-day stretch in which South Carolinians will get to pay their respects to more than a dozen soldiers who died at the Battle of Camden in 1780.

Last fall, researchers announced they’d discovered the bodies of 14 Revolutionary War soldiers in shallow graves on the battlefield.

They’ve been here in Columbia since – as researchers worked to learn more about them.

Now these soldiers are headed to their final resting place in Camden this weekend.

“In the Army, we say, ‘Never leave a fallen comrade.’ And today and this week, we had to correct an error in history omitted for 242 years,” said retired Maj. Gen. Julian Burns.

En route back to Camden – seven Humvees bearing the bodies of 13 soldiers stopped outside the State House onThursday afternoon.

Twelve of them fought for the Continental Army in the American Revolution – while the 13th was a Scottish highlander who fought for the British.

Researchers believe some of them were as young as 14 or 15.

Archaeologists and coroners were among those collaborating to learn more about the discovery.

“It is a seminal moment for all of us involved. … We’ve learned more about the Battle of Camden as this project has moved forward. We’ll still learn more. We’re pulling DNA from the remains. We’re going to attempt to connect them to modern descendants, if that’s possible,” said Doug Bostick of the South Carolina Battlefield Trust.

The soldiers will lie in repose in Camden until Saturday morning – and that’s open to the public.

A permanent burial will happen later – once a formal cemetery has been built on the Camden battlefield.

