Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Public can pay their respects to Battle of Camden soldiers

Thursday kicked off a three-day stretch in which South Carolinians can pay their respects to more than a dozen soldiers who died at the Battle of Camden.
By Mary Green
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s not often you can attend a funeral for someone who fought in the Revolutionary War.

But Thursday kicked off a three-day stretch in which South Carolinians will get to pay their respects to more than a dozen soldiers who died at the Battle of Camden in 1780.

Last fall, researchers announced they’d discovered the bodies of 14 Revolutionary War soldiers in shallow graves on the battlefield.

MORE | Immersive experiences launched for Augusta guests, neighbors

They’ve been here in Columbia since – as researchers worked to learn more about them.

Now these soldiers are headed to their final resting place in Camden this weekend.

“In the Army, we say, ‘Never leave a fallen comrade.’ And today and this week, we had to correct an error in history omitted for 242 years,” said retired Maj. Gen. Julian Burns.

En route back to Camden – seven Humvees bearing the bodies of 13 soldiers stopped outside the State House onThursday afternoon.

Twelve of them fought for the Continental Army in the American Revolution – while the 13th was a Scottish highlander who fought for the British.

Researchers believe some of them were as young as 14 or 15.

Archaeologists and coroners were among those collaborating to learn more about the discovery.

“It is a seminal moment for all of us involved. … We’ve learned more about the Battle of Camden as this project has moved forward. We’ll still learn more. We’re pulling DNA from the remains. We’re going to attempt to connect them to modern descendants, if that’s possible,” said Doug Bostick of the South Carolina Battlefield Trust.

The soldiers will lie in repose in Camden until Saturday morning – and that’s open to the public.

A permanent burial will happen later – once a formal cemetery has been built on the Camden battlefield.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Ellis Belton and Deborah Griffin
2 Richmond County deputies arrested in jail contraband case
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
1 injured in Dollar General shooting on Stevens Creek Road
New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam
Lock and dam’s fate in question after new ruling from appeals court
Donele Sizemore
Parkway Elementary students, faculty mourn 4th-grade teacher
Jami Janae Davis
Burke County woman arrested in weekend Vidalia murder

Latest News

Several representatives from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, mental health specialists,...
Teen, young adult forum held for open conversation on policing
Drone
See a drone that raised red flags at Augusta GreenJackets game
Sandra Dales
Wife will not take stand in trial over Augusta slaying of husband
Grimaud Place
Public hearing held for Grovetown neighborhood rezoning