Plans for ‘The Hive’ development go before North Augusta City Council

It would be called “The Hive” and neighbors who live on Pinion and neighboring roads are buzzing about the disaster they predict for traffic and safety.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:09 PM EDT
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The North Augusta City Council on Monday night will consider plans for a 177-acre development that’s created a buzz among some residents.

The Hive development would bring apartments and townhomes to the east side of West Martintown Road between Knobcone Avenue and Interstate 20.

The first reading of the general development plan for The Hive will go before the council on Monday night.

The development calls for 16 acres of quadplex townhomes, about 75 acres of single-family dwellings, 24 acres of multi-family units, 27 acres for businesses and 33 acres of green space.

SEE THE PROPOSED GENERAL PLAN:

The plan has a detailed description of how to deal with pedestrians and traffic, although that was a major concern brought up by neighbors at a public hearing in April.

“Pedestrians, young children, a lot of walkers on Pinion Road, and those using the Greeneway,” one neighbor said in April.

The council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday on the third floor of the North Augusta Municipal Center, 100 Georgia Ave.

