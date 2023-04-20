Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Parents accused of abusing twin babies; 1 found dead in a bassinet

The parents of 6-week-old twins are in police custody after one of the babies died. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - The parents of 6-week-old twins have been arrested after one of the infants was found dead in a bassinet.

WAFB reports that emergency crews were called to a home last Friday where they met the twins’ parents, Brandee Williams, 26, and Darryl Richardson, 24.

The pair reportedly told deputies that they had put one of the twins down for a nap after he became fussy. However, they were unable to wake him for feeding later.

According to authorities, the child died, and an autopsy revealed that the infant suffered hemorrhaging consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

Child protection agents removed the surviving twin from the home and had the baby examined at a hospital where doctors also discovered skull fractures.

The infants’ parents are currently facing two counts of second-degree cruelty to juveniles with additional charges pending, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Appling mom is threatened with ‘evil spells’ and worse
7 Brew is a national coffee chain.
Drive-thru coffee chain bringing second location to Augusta
Natalie Paine
Former Augusta DA faces no discipline after previous allegations
From left: Ellis Belton and Deborah Griffin
2 Richmond County deputies arrested in jail contraband case
Atlanta Public Safety Committee discusses leasing 700 more jail beds for Fulton County
Ga. jail staff forced out after inmate eaten alive by bugs

Latest News

‘The Hive’ has North Augusta residents buzzing about traffic concerns
‘The Hive’ has North Augusta residents buzzing about traffic concerns
It would be called “The Hive” and neighbors who live on Pinion and neighboring roads are...
‘The Hive’ has North Augusta residents buzzing about traffic concerns
This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law on Monday, April 17, 2023, shows Ralph Yarl, the...
Homeowner accused of shooting Ralph Yarl pleads not guilty
Payton Washington, an 18-year-old high school cheerleader, was hospitalized in critical...
Cheerleaders shot after one allegedly mistook suspect’s car for her own
FILE - Gillis, her boyfriend Blake Walsh and their friends got lost while going to another...
Woman shot after wrong turn had hopes, dreams, father says