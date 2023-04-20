Mayor says controversial public safety training center is ‘moving forward’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mayor Andre Dickens remained stern Wednesday in his commitment to the development of the city’s public safety training center in DeKalb County.

“Every part of this project has been scrutinized and has been found to be fully compliant with the law and all environmental protection requirements, so we are moving forward,” said Mayor Andre Dickens.

Dickens stood on the steps of City Hall with a crowd of religious and community leaders behind him. He detailed the levels of approval the project has earned since 2021.

He said in addition to the Atlanta City Council, Dekalb’s Department of Planning & Sustainability, the DeKalb County CEO, and the Environmental Protection Department of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources have all approved the project.

Dickens also noted a DeKalb County Zoning board affirmed the construction last week.

DeKalb County Commissioner Ted Terry is among those appealing to the courts to stop or stall the project’s development.

“Entrenchment Creek is impaired. It’s already ten times over the limits. We’ve got to protect this river system. It’s what the law demands,” said Terry, in an interview with Atlanta News First on Wednesday.

Terry said he plans to appeal the DeKalb County Zoning Board’s ruling as soon as a written decision is administered.

Dickens’ press conference comes the same day a task force held its first meeting surrounding the development of the South River Forest and the Public Safety Training Center.

The 40-person committee is part of an effort by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to seek community input and expert recommendations on the development of the facility, known by critics as “Cop City.”

The task force meeting was closed to the public and to the media.

Dickens claims members of the task force were the ones who decided to keep the doors closed to the meeting due to safety concerns.

“They were scared, scared of the individuals who have thrown Molotov cocktails, who have sent threatening letters,” Dickens said.

One task force member, who asked not to be identified out of fear of retribution, said members were asked to mainly provide input on how to develop the acreage around the training center site, and not on the merits of the project itself.

The member told Atlanta News First that some members are considering removing themselves from the panel.

WATCH THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE:

Dickens said that is not what he told members.

“I said, ‘The four things you’re putting your input on is the prison farm, the police and fire training which is the public safety training center, the green space, the environment, and the sustainability of the project,’” Dickens said.

The task force is assigned to a specific subgroup to study and make recommendations in four areas:

Parks & Green Space

Visioning, Memorializing, and Repurposing the Former Atlanta Prison Farm Site

Sustainability and Resilience

Police, Fire, and E-911 Training Curriculum

The task force will meet regularly until August 2, when it will present its recommendations to city officials.

ANF+: DeKalb County Commissioner on DeKalb Green New Deal and Atlanta Public Training Facility

ANF+: DeKalb County Commissioner on DeKalb Green New Deal and Atlanta Public Training Facility

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.