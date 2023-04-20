Submit Photos/Videos
Local trooper getting visitors at hospital after being shot

The Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier smiling for the...
By Maria Sellers and Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state trooper continues to recover in a hospital after being shot over the weekend during a traffic stop, the South Carolina Highway Patrol says.

The Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier smiling for the camera from his hospital bed.

CRIME | What sheriff says about outbreak of gun violence in Augusta

He was wounded on the right side of his face at approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday after he pulled over a vehicle on U.S. 78 in Bamberg County for a speeding violation.

Patrol spokeswoman Heather Biance said Frazier is making “significant progress” at the hospital and is currently in stable condition. He has spoken with members of his family as well as visitors, she said.

From left: Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier and Derrick Gathers
From left: Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier and Derrick Gathers(Contributed)

“It is not known at this time how long the medical staff will require him to stay in hospital care,” she said.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, a trooper was shot while conducting a traffic stop on U.S. 78 around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on Monday identified the Derrick Gathers, 37.

A bond hearing was reportedly scheduled Thursday afternoon for Gathers.

