Local schools open up registration, here’s what parents need to know

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local schools have opened up registration for new students for the 2023-2024 school year.

Here’s what parents need to know about upcoming registration for each school district.

Columbia County

Registration for students new to the Columbia County School District for the 2023-2024 school year is now open for grades K-12.

Registration is available online and allows parents and legal guardians to upload required documentation like birth certificates, proofs of residency, and more, all from their home computers.

For current students planning to return next school year, the Annual Update has been replaced with Existing Student Registration. Beginning July 5, 2023, parents can complete Existing Student Registration via Parent Portal. Parents are encouraged to access Parent Portal before school ends this year, to ensure access over the summer months.

All new and existing student registration must be completed with the required documentation before the first day of school on August 4, 2023.

For more information including registration timelines, requirements, and Parent Portal tutorials, visit the district website.

Richmond County

Students new to Richmond County Schools, including transfers from in-state and out-of-state schools, should complete the online registration first. If you would prefer to register in person, you can find the school that you are zoned for and make an appointment.

To register your child, please complete all the pages in the online registration application.

Print, copy, or write down the Application or Confirmation number.

Aiken County

Parents and guardians will need an active email address to register new students. Various companies provide email accounts at no cost.

Please visit our School Zone Locators to determine the school your child will attend based on the home address entered.

Before beginning the registration and application process, you will need to collect a few documents, including:

Your child’s birth certificate immunization record proof of residency documents. You may choose to scan the document or upload an image of the required documents. Please note that a copy of your child’s Birth Certificate and Immunization record must also be submitted in person to your child’s school before the first day.

You will be asked to upload two proof of residency documents. Acceptable documents include the following:

Mortgage contract or statement, S.C. driver’s license or ID card, property tax bill or receipt, utility bill, cable or internet or telephone bill, homeowners or a renters insurance policy, notarized letter from landlord. You will also be asked to enter the name of your child’s pediatrician and dentist, along with their telephone numbers and addresses. Family members and friends to call on in an emergency will also be requested. You may enter up to five emergency contacts.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.