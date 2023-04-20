Submit Photos/Videos
How farmers in 2-state region are cutting down on contamination

Lettuce farmers in Georgia and South Carolina are in full swing with their crop, but one of the mains concerns is avoiding listeria contamination.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lettuce farmers in Georgia and South Carolina are in full swing with their crop, but one of the mains concerns is avoiding listeria contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration says listeria bacteria can be found in most environments.

Those include water, soil and rotting organic material.

MORE | South Carolina tests waterways for dangerous ‘forever chemicals’

There is a way to reduce contamination that’s approved by the FDA: a hydroponic system, where the leaves are grown in just water instead of the ground.

And to keep from tracking in the bacteria from outdoors, the farmers step on a mat with bleach on it.

Zach Unruh, owner of Stonecreek Hydroponics Farm, says after it’s harvested the next step is to make sure the lettuce is stored in a cool and dry area.

But contamination can still happen if your refrigerator has dirty water inside.

