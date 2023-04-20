‘The Hive’ has North Augusta residents buzzing about traffic concerns

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - People in North Augusta came out to a public hearing to voice their concerns about a new housing complex that would bring apartments and townhomes off Martintown Road.

Neighbors say that will make traffic worse in the area. It would be called “The Hive” and neighbors who live on Pinion and neighboring roads are buzzing about the disaster they predict for traffic and safety.

“Their immediate response that had children was ‘I am moving if this comes in.’ Breaks my heart,” said one neighbor.

Neighbor after neighbor, all voicing similar concerns for safety. And families looking to move out of safety for their children and concerns about traffic.

“Pedestrians, young children, a lot of walkers on Pinion Road, and those using the greenway,” another neighbor said.

The Hive will cover 175 acres of land between Martintown, Knobcone, and Pinion roads. A huge concern is the connection to Pinion Road proposed by the city.

A road currently with only one way in and one way out. But the developers say they’re willing to work with the city on the concerns.

“You hear there’s public objection to it and legitimate concerns. We’re willing to work with y’all. Whatever your recommendation may be to address that,” they said.

Listening to the concerns, Planning Commissioner Lenn Carter recommended the city not move forward with the Pinion Road connection.

Neighbors say there’s still much more they have to say and they’re hoping the city truly listens to make the right decision.

