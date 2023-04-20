Ga. election chief weighs in on Dominion deal with Fox News

ATLANTA - Georgia’s elections chief expressed vindication over a voting machine company’s settlement with Fox News over claims the conservative cable network spread about the 2020 election.

Fox News agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems nearly $800 million to avert a trial in the voting machine company’s lawsuit.

A similar defamation trial has been filed by the voting company Smartmatic.

And Georgia election workers filed a claim against Gateway Pundit, a popular right-wing website that spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 election results.

Dominion is the voting system used across Georgia, which was a battleground in the showdown between Democrat Joe Biden and Republican incumbent President Donald Trump, whose supporters tried to discredit voting results in Georgia and other states where Trump lost.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger reacted to the settlement.

“A Republican-leaning state for so long, how did President Trump lose?” he said. “Simply put, we had 24,000 people just skip the presidential race. They didn’t vote for anyone, they left it blank, but yet they voted for other races. But we know that we did a 100% hand recount. We audited the machines.”

The settlement emerged just as opening statements were supposed to begin.

“The truth matters. Lies have consequences,” Dominion lawyer Justin Nelson told reporters outside a Delaware courthouse after Superior Court Judge Eric Davis announced the deal.

Asked by a reporter whether there was “anything to this other than money,” Dominion CEO John Poulos did not answer.

The deal is a significant amount of money even for a company the size of Fox. It represents about one-quarter of the $2.96 billion the company reported earning last year before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization — a figure often used to approximate a company’s cash flow.

The settlement also follows a $965 million judgment issued against Alex Jones by a Connecticut jury in 2022 for spreading false conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook school massacre.

Dominion had sued Fox for $1.6 billion, arguing that the top-rated news outlet had damaged the company’s reputation by peddling phony conspiracy theories that claimed its equipment switched votes from former Trump to Democrat Biden.

Davis, in an earlier ruling, said it was “CRYSTAL clear” that none of the allegations about Dominion aired on Fox by Trump allies were true.

Dominion set out to prove in the lawsuit that Fox acted with malice in airing allegations that it knew to be false, or with “reckless disregard” for the truth. It presented volumes of internal emails and text messages that showed Fox executives and personalities saying they knew the accusations were untrue, even as the falsehoods were aired on programs hosted by Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs and Jeannine Pirro.

