FAA called in after drones buzz over GreenJackets game

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after drones flew over SRP Park twice during an Augusta GreenJackets game last week.

The director of marketing for the baseball team says the drones delayed play for a total of 10 minutes.

League policy dictates all players, coaches and umpires had to clear the field until the issue is resolved.

The team said the use of any unmanned aircraft system over a ballpark on a game day creates a potential safety risk to on-field personnel and fans.

Minor League Baseball’s drone policy states, among other things, that any use of a remote-controlled drone is forbidden on or over properties, including the ballpark and all public parking lots, under the control of the club during the game or within one hour before or after the game without the prior consent of the club.

The team said it reports drone incidents to the FAA and to Minor League Baseball.

