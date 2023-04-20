Submit Photos/Videos
Evans man cycles 600 miles to raise Ga. Cancer Center research funds

Evans man cycles 600 miles to raise GCC funds
Evans man cycles 600 miles to raise GCC funds(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two total knee replacements aren’t stopping Don Belisle, 67, of Evans, from cycling 600 miles to raise funds for research at the Georgia Cancer Center in Augusta.

“I call it the ‘Peach State Pedal,’” says Belisle, who began planning the ride in January. “I’ve gotten great support from many local, regional, and national companies who want to ensure I have everything I need for this ride to succeed.”

The ride has taken Belisle from Columbus to Thomaston, Perry, Dublin, Hazlehurst, Jesup, and Brunswick. Once he reaches Brunswick, Belisle will head North to Augusta to complete the ride this Friday, April 21.

Before his cross-state journey, Belisle said, “This will be a comfortable ride and not a race. I want to enjoy the scenery, meet people, and talk about cancer and the importance of screenings. I’ve lost too many family members and friends to cancer. Through my love of cycling, I was able to connect with Paceline, an Augusta-based non-profit that raises funds for the Georgia Cancer Center through an annual bike ride. The Peach State Pedal is one of the ways for me to raise money”.

The Paceline community has already funded thirteen innovative cancer research projects, from cancer prevention to advancing treatments for multiple types of cancer, as well as addressing racial disparities.

100% of all participant-raised dollars support research at the Georgia Cancer Center thanks to the operational funding by the MCG Foundation and Corporate Partners, including Georgia Power, Southern Nuclear, and Synovus Bank.

“The last two years, I’ve raised nearly $12,000, and every penny goes to cancer research,” Belisle says.

Belisle hopes to raise $6,000 this year.

The final leg of the Peach State Pedal will finish with Don’s arrival at the Georgia Cancer Center Research Building on Laney Walker Boulevard at 1:30 p.m. on April 21.

For more information on how to get involved with Paceline or to donate to Don’s fundraiser, visit the Paceline website.

