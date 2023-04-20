Enjoy all things Augusta at the new experiences collection

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Destination Augusta and 10 unique Augusta attractions and experiences are proud to announce the launch of the new Authentic Augusta Experiences Collection.

The official unveiling will be held on Thursday, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Julian Smith Casino which will include tableside presentations by partners, a program featuring the characters from several of the experiences, and more information on how the public can begin to experience these authentic offerings.

Authentic Augusta is a curated collection of the best sights and experiences our city has to offer. These new immersive experiences were designed over a year-long development process to be highly engaging, offer a new V.I.P. level interaction, and create long-lasting memories for visitors and locals alike.

“People want unique, one-of-a-kind experiences that engage them in something memorable. Authentic Augusta Experiences are specially designed to engage the 5 senses: taste, smell, sight, sound, and touch. When each of these senses is engaged, a memory is sure to be made,” Jennifer Bowen, VP of Destination Development and Community Engagement, says.

Creating these new products gives each partner a new experience to market to locals, their members, and visitors. For Destination Augusta, having the Authentic Augusta Experiences Collection provides a new product to set Augusta apart.

“Destinations must continue to grow, develop, and refine to be competitive and attract visitors to the community. Authentic Augusta Experiences embrace the experiences of our city that are uniquely Augusta and allow us to promote Augusta in a new way,” Bennish Brown, President, and CEO says.

After the official launch, each Authentic Augusta Experience will be offered at least twice a month to the public and available to be scheduled by groups for custom times.

It’s time to experience Augusta in a whole new way.

Bartender for a Day, All Equal Parts – become a bartender for the day in a one-of-a-kind mixology experience.

Canal to Cloth, A Day at the Mill – go through orientation as a new hire as an 1800′s mill worker and be paid in company scrip at the Augusta Canal Discovery Center

Time Detectives, Augusta Museum of History – put on a badge and become a member of the Augusta Museum of History’s Detective Agency and protect the history of Augusta

Augusta’s Black Caddies, Men on the Bag – meet the black caddies and hear stories of their days on the greens at The Masters at Lucy Craft Laney Museum of Black History

Heart of Augusta Tour, Cycle the Soul City – ride the streets of downtown with Bike Bike Baby and stop for drinks or samples at the local distillery or select restaurants

Bringing up a President, Tea with Mrs. Wilson – be a guest in the Wilson home and have tea and pie with President Woodrow Wilson’s mother at the Boyhood Home of President Wilson

Mystery at the Morris, The Rest of the Story – hear the Rest of the Story as a rogue “journalist,” unveils the back story about the art at the Morris Museum of Art

Eco Explorers, Become a Citizen Scientist – put on your waders and step into the water as an Eco-Explorer and be a scientist for the day at Phinizy Center and Nature Park

Promenade & Paint, Augusta’s Public Art – after your walking tour of Augusta’s Public Art Sculpture Trail you’ll pick up your paint brush and paint a mural of your own with the Greater Augusta Arts Council

The Curated Palette, Inspiring Contemporary Art – you’ll be inspired by Westobou’s contemporary art and curate your charcuterie board paired with wine

Authentic Augusta Experiences are perfect for groups such as civic, social, or churches. Each experience can also be used by corporations for team building or community support, and all are excellent options to entertain visiting friends and family.

To book experiences or learn more information about the Authentic Augusta Collection visit the website.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.