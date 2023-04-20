Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Dry and sunny through the workweek. Scattered showers and storms move in Saturday.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lows this morning will be near 50 and afternoon highs will be warm again in the mid to upper 80s. Sunshine continues today with winds out of the south-southeast generally less than 10 mph.

Friday will stay warm and mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s. Winds will be out of the south-southeast between 8-12 mph. Staying dry during the day Friday, but a stray shower is possible Friday night.

Another cold front moves in Saturday and brings us a chance for hit or miss showers and storms during the day. Temperatures will be slightly cooler Saturday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Showers and storms ahead of the front will clear east of the CSRA by sunset Saturday.

Sunday looks dry with sunshine returning to the region and cooler temps. Morning lows Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s and afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s. It is looking breezy Sunday behind the front with sustained winds between 12-18 mph and gusts over 20 mph possible.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Ellis Belton and Deborah Griffin
2 Richmond County deputies arrested in jail contraband case
New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam
Lock and dam’s fate in question after new ruling from appeals court
Jami Janae Davis
Burke County woman arrested in weekend Vidalia murder
Donele Sizemore
Parkway Elementary students, faculty mourn 4th-grade teacher
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
1 injured in shooting on Stevens Creek Road in Augusta

Latest News

Lake Forecast
Warm and Sunny, Few Showers Early Saturday, Cooler Highs Next Week
Staying dry through Friday. Chance for showers and storms Saturday - but don't cancel outdoor...
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Staying dry through Friday. Chance for showers and storms Saturday - but don't cancel outdoor...
Riley's 11 PM Forecast
Rain Saturday
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong