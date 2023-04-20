Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Christ Community Health opens children’s clinic in Augusta

KPTV
*Note: This is a stock photo.(unsplash.com)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Christ Community Health Services on Thursday was hosting a ribbon cutting and open house to unveil its new children’s clinic.

The new facility is in the medical district 1238 D’Antignac St. and offers comprehensive primary pediatric medical and behavioral health care.

MORE | Evans man pedals 600 miles to raise funds for Georgia Cancer Center

“We’re very pleased to have a clinic dedicated to caring for our youngest patients,” said Christ Community CEO Don Branum. “This significantly expands our capacity to serve families in the CSRA.”

Founded in 2007, Christ Community Health is a federally qualified health center and a patient-centered medical home that operates four clinics in Augusta.

The clinics serve uninsured and underinsured families from a 12-county region around Augusta.

In citing the need for its services, Christ Community says 15% of CSRA residents have no health insurance, one in three qualifies for Medicaid and Richmond County ranks 129th in health outcomes among Georgia’s 159 counties.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Ellis Belton and Deborah Griffin
2 Richmond County deputies arrested in jail contraband case
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
1 injured in Dollar General shooting on Stevens Creek Road
New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam
Lock and dam’s fate in question after new ruling from appeals court
Jami Janae Davis
Burke County woman arrested in weekend Vidalia murder
Donele Sizemore
Parkway Elementary students, faculty mourn 4th-grade teacher

Latest News

What the Tech: Recycle your electronics during Earth Day
What the Tech: Recycle your electronics during Earth Day
Jaylen Young
Suspect turns himself in after shooting in Waynesboro injures 1
Local schools open up registration, here’s what parents need to know
Local schools open up registration, here’s what parents need to know
Hydroponic lettuce
How farmers in 2-state region are cutting down on contamination