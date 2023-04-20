Christ Community Health opens children’s clinic in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Christ Community Health Services on Thursday was hosting a ribbon cutting and open house to unveil its new children’s clinic.

The new facility is in the medical district 1238 D’Antignac St. and offers comprehensive primary pediatric medical and behavioral health care.

“We’re very pleased to have a clinic dedicated to caring for our youngest patients,” said Christ Community CEO Don Branum. “This significantly expands our capacity to serve families in the CSRA.”

Founded in 2007, Christ Community Health is a federally qualified health center and a patient-centered medical home that operates four clinics in Augusta.

The clinics serve uninsured and underinsured families from a 12-county region around Augusta.

In citing the need for its services, Christ Community says 15% of CSRA residents have no health insurance, one in three qualifies for Medicaid and Richmond County ranks 129th in health outcomes among Georgia’s 159 counties.

