Boys and Girls Club of Greater Augusta celebrates great futures

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some things are as simple as investing in your future or your kids.

That’s why the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Augusta held the Great Futures event. And what better way to do that than with someone who has experienced almost any alley?

Tim Tebow spoke at the club’s event. He talked about the sacrifices and commitments he made on and off the field.

He also touched on the issues that plague a lot of young athletes. The club serves more than 4,700 kids in the CSRA.

It offers kids an outlet that they may not have otherwise.

“We’ve got after-school and summer programs. In the summer, we’re full day after school. We’re open until seven o’clock in the evening, and we’re giving them homework help. We’re doing STEM activities, we’re doing art and dance, we’re preparing them for college for careers. We’re just making sure that they’re prepared in their academics and that they’re well rounded, that they’ve got leadership opportunities, and you know, everything that they need just to be great citizens,” said Maria Henry,

Tebow joins a long list of visitors to the chapter. Herschel Walker and Kirby Smart have appeared at this event in the past.

