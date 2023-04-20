Battelle Savannah River Alliance provides $5k to elementary school STEM lab

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Battelle Savannah River Alliance, LLC, the manager and operator of Savannah River National Laboratory, provided a $5,000 grant to Greendale Elementary School in New Ellenton to help create a science, technology, engineering, and math lab.

The elementary school is currently pursuing permission to become an Experiential STEM+A (Arts) Magnet School. The grant will allow the school to begin its journey of becoming a magnet school by helping to create a STEM lab for its students. Students in each grade level would visit the lab as part of their cultural arts curriculum.

“The number of available careers in STEM+A education grows each year. STEM+A education allows students the opportunity to improve their odds of success in any college program or profession,” said Greendale Elementary Principal Caroline Barker. “By providing students the opportunity to access high-quality, integrated curriculum and resources for experiential learning, we will provide an entryway into high-paying careers breaking the cycle of poverty.”

Greendale Elementary services students in grades 4-5th grade with a current enrollment of 304 students. Approximately 80% of its student population are from families with income below the poverty level.

According to Barker, the school’s goal is to develop problem-solving skills and critical-thinking mindsets in its students. Along with a strong literacy program, the STEM lab will be a critical component of an integrated and innovative STEM+A curriculum.

“BSRA and SRNL strive to be community partners in advancing STEM learning and opportunities for local students,” said Vahid Majidi, BSRA president and SRNL laboratory director. “We’re proud to partner with Greendale Elementary School in planting the seed for the next generation of scientists and innovators that will put science to work in providing solutions to problems facing our society in the future.”

In June 2021, Savannah River National Laboratory transitioned to management and operations under Battelle Savannah River Alliance a not-for-profit limited liability company. The BSRA leadership includes Battelle Memorial Institute, Clemson University, University of South Carolina, South Carolina State University, University of Georgia, and Georgia Institute of Technology.

